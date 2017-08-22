close
Essel Group 90 years
Bank strike: Operations to be affected today as 1 million bankers protest

Banking services will be hit on Tuesday as employee unions under the aegis of UFBU are observing nationwide strike against the government's proposed consolidation reforms.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 09:28
New Delhi: Banking services will be hit on Tuesday as employee unions under the aegis of UFBU are observing nationwide strike against the government's proposed consolidation reforms.

Around one million bankers going on strike pressing various demands.

"All India State Bank Officers' Federation and All India State Bank of India Staff Federation, being part of UFBU (United Forum of Bank Unions), will also participate in the strike. It is likely that our Bank would also be impacted by the said strike," the State Bank of India (SBI) had said earlier in a regulatory filing in the BSE.

Most banks had already informed their customers that functioning of branches and offices will be impacted if the strike takes off.

Operations at private lenders like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are expected to be normal except delay in cheque clearances.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

Other demands include no write-off policy for non- performing assets (NPAs) of corporate loans, declaring wilful default of loans as criminal offence and implementation of recommendations of Parliamentary Committee on recovery of NPAs, AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatchalam said.

With PTI Inputs

 

