Banking, ATM services hit as officers go on nationwide strike

banking services

Private sector banks were not participating in the strike, hence their services were not affected.

New Delhi: Banking services across the country as officers of state-owned banks called a nationwide strike over wage revision.

Private sector banks were not participating in the strike, hence their services were not affected.

The strike, by the All India Bank Officers` Confederation (AIBOC), demanded full and unconditional mandate for the 11th bi-partite wage revision talks based on charter of demands submitted in May 2017.

ATM operations in some parts of the country were also hit though the ATMs were exempted from Friday`s strike.

Furthermore, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of the top nine bank unions, has decided to observe a strike on December 26, protesting the merger of three public sector banks.

In the wake of strikes and holidays, the banks will remain closed starting today to Wednesday, except Monday and the banking services could adversely be affected on these days.

The banks will remain closed on December 22 and 23 on account of fourth Saturday and Sunday respectively. December 25 will be national holiday for Christmas.

With Agency Inputs

