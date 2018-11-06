हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bank Diwali holiday

Banks to remain closed for 3 days this week

Banks will be closed for Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada on Wednesday and Thursday.

Representational image

New Delhi: Brace for long bank holiday this week for Diwali, followed by weekly holiday.

Banks will be closed for Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada on Wednesday (November 7) in the country country barring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tami Nadu and Telangana and Thursday (November 8) in Gujarat, Rajasthan Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Friday (November 9) will be a normal working day, however it is expected that less working staff will be available on that day.

Banks will again remain closed on Saturday (November 10th ) for second Saturday holiday and Sunday (November 11) weekly close day.

The banks will remain closed for several occasions this month Bhai Dooj, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Chhath Puja, Eid-e-Milad. Though list of holidays will be different in different states.

This, however, will not impact the online banking transactions nor will it result in ATM or cash crunch.

