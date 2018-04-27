Banks to remain closed for 4 days in upcoming two weeks – Important dates to remember

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed four consecutive days in several parts of the country starting from Saturday (April 28).

Banks will be closed on Saturday, since it is the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks are only closed on second and fourth Saturdays.

On April 30, the banks will remain shut for Buddha Purnima while May 1 is labour day.

Though most of the bank ATMs will continue to operate as usual and there would be hopefully no cash crunch, which was witnessed in the recent past, it is advisable for the customers to withdraw cash in advance should there be an urgent requirement. If you are having some pending bank-related work, you could do so by the end of working day at the banks.

Though some companies have informed their employees about the late credit of salary, some have said that they will credit it today itself.

Here are the important dates to remember for this week and the upcoming week

Date: 29 April 2018

Day: Saturday

Second Saturday holiday

Date: 30 April 2018

Day: Sunday

Banks closed for Sunday

Date: 30 April 2018

Day: Monday

Holiday on Account of: Buddha Purnima

Date: 01 May 2018

Day: Tuesday

Holiday on Account of: May Day