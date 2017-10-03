Basic excise duty rate on petrol, diesel reduced by Rs 2 per litre

New Delhi: The government has reduced basic excise duty rate on both branded and unbranded petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The revised prices will be applicable with effect from October 4.

The Finance Ministry said that this has been done to cushion the impact of rising international prices of crude petroleum oil, petrol and diesel on their retail sale prices.

Revenue loss on account of these reductions in excise duty is about Rs 26,000 crore in full year and Rs 13,000 crore in remaining part of current financial year, the ministry said.