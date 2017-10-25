Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Beer to get costlier in Maharashtra as excise duty hiked by upto 35%

The Maharashtra state government has hiked excise duty on mild by 25 percent and strong beer by 35 percent.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 25, 2017, 09:01 AM IST
Comments |
Beer to get costlier in Maharashtra as excise duty hiked by upto 35%

New Delhi: Beer in Maharashtra will get costlier as the state government has increased the excise duty.

The Maharashtra state government has hiked excise duty on mild by 25 percent and strong beer by 35 percent.

With the hike, the average price of a pint (330ml) of mild beer will rise by Rs 3 and of strong beer by Rs 4.5 media reports say.

The price of a full bottle (650ml) mild beer will be hiked by Rs 5 and Rs 6.5 for strong beer, reports further said.

This was the tax structure of excise duty in the state before the hike.

ITEM EXCISE DUTY M.R.P.
Mild Beer Less than 5% alcohol v/v 150% of manufacturing cost or Rs. 33/- per bulk litre whichever is higher M.C. x 3.5+VAT
Fermented Beer (more than 5% alcohol) 200% of manufacturing cost or Rs.60/- per bulk litre whichever is higher M.C. x 4.25+VAT

 

Tags:
MaharashtraBeer excise dutyMaharashtra state governmentbeer excise duty hikeMaharashtra Beer hike
Next
Story

Cabinet defends big reforms, approves Rs 2.11 lakh crores for public sector banks

Trending