Beer to get costlier in Maharashtra as excise duty hiked by upto 35%

New Delhi: Beer in Maharashtra will get costlier as the state government has increased the excise duty.

The Maharashtra state government has hiked excise duty on mild by 25 percent and strong beer by 35 percent.

With the hike, the average price of a pint (330ml) of mild beer will rise by Rs 3 and of strong beer by Rs 4.5 media reports say.

The price of a full bottle (650ml) mild beer will be hiked by Rs 5 and Rs 6.5 for strong beer, reports further said.

This was the tax structure of excise duty in the state before the hike.