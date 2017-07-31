close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Benefit chain' of GST should continue, PM Modi tells MPs

Modi asked them to ensure that senior citizens get maximum benefits under various welfare schemes, including a new pension scheme, 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY)', under which they will get 8 per interest on their deposits.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 15:05

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met BJP MPs from several states, including from Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and emphasised the need to ensure continuance of the "benefit chain" under GST.

The prime minister also asked small businesses and traders to register under the recently rolled out goods and services tax, as the Members of Parliament maintained that there was a lot of enthusiasm among small commercial ventures regarding the new law.

"GST has been accepted and overwhelmingly supported across the country. Small traders should also register themselves with this new tax law. It should be ensured that the benefit chain of GST be continued," an official statement quoted Modi as saying.

Besides J-K, Delhi and Haryana, MPs from Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as well as the party MP from Chandigarh were present during the meeting with the prime minister.

Modi asked them to ensure that senior citizens get maximum benefits under various welfare schemes, including a new pension scheme, 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY)', under which they will get 8 per interest on their deposits.

The prime minister also talked about the development of hill regions, noting that the government had implemented various new schemes which had resulted in qualitative changes in the life of people.

As a result, tremendous opportunities for jobs and tourism had opened up in the hill states, he added.

On closure of the public distribution system (PDS) in Chandigarh and Puducherry, Modi said money was directly transferred into the beneficiaries' accounts. This model, he added, could be adopted in other states as well.

This was Modi's sixth meeting with BJP MPs at his residence during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

These meetings are coordinated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

TAGS

Prime Minister Narendra ModiBJP MPsGSTBenefit chain under GSTParliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth KumarPublic distribution system (PDS)Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY)

From Zee News

Aadhaar-PAN linking can be done till August 31
Personal Finance

Aadhaar-PAN linking can be done till August 31

Snapdeal undergoing major layoff, to slash 80% workforce
Companies

Snapdeal undergoing major layoff, to slash 80% workforce

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore penalty on Union Bank for KYC non-compliance
Companies

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore penalty on Union Bank for KYC non-comp...

Subsidised LPG prices to be hiked by Rs 4 per month
Economy

Subsidised LPG prices to be hiked by Rs 4 per month

Deadline for filing income tax returns extended till August 5
Personal Finance

Deadline for filing income tax returns extended till August...

Economy

GDP growth in Jun quarter to be around 6.6% in India: Nomur...

Personal Finance

Transactions of Rs 1,500 crore on BHIM app so far: Ravi Sha...

Snapdeal terminates talks for merger with Flipkart, says will pursue an independent path
Companies

Snapdeal terminates talks for merger with Flipkart, says wi...

Jeep Compass launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.95 lakh
Automobiles

Jeep Compass launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.95 la...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video