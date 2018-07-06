हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

Best time to fly? It's raining discounts across flights this monsoon

Tickets bought this month can be as inexpensive as Rs 999 (all inclusive) for travel periods which vary from airline to airline.

Best time to fly? It&#039;s raining discounts across flights this monsoon
Representational image courtesy Pixabay

New Delhi: Right now would perhaps be a great time to book tickets for your dream holiday. This is because almost every major airline company, including IndiGo, SpiceJet AirAsia and GoAir, have come out with a slew of offers and discounts to lure passengers.

IndiGo's 'KnockOutDeals' has tickets for as low as Rs 999 on select routes and are all-inclusive. Tickets under the offer can be booked till July 8 for travel up to September 27 of this year. The company has also announced an additional 10% discount for payments made through Airtel Payments Bank and through MobiWik e-wallet.

SpiceJet too has come out with a 'Mega Monsoon Sale' under which passengers can book tickets for Rs 999 on certain sectors till July 8 for travel up to October 8 of this year. While there are a few other incentives to book tickets from the company website, SpiceJet is also offering 20% off on seats, meals and other additional services.

GoAir has a similar offer under its ‘Fare Drops For Raindrops’ scheme. Tickets can be purchased by July 6 for travel up between July 10 and September 30 of this year.

AirAsia's cheapest all-inclusive ticket is priced slightly higher than similar tickets from rivals - at Rs 1,299. The company though has an extended travel period - till January 31 of 2019. Tickets under this offer must be purchased till July 8.

Tags:
SpiceJetIndigoAirAsiaGoAirAir tickets

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close