Bibek Debroy to head PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 19:09
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday constituted an Economic Advisory Council in a bid to bring in economic reforms.

NITI Aayog member and a former professor at the Centre for Policy Research, Bibek Debroy has been appointed as Chairman of Economic Advisory Council.

Other members of the Economic Advisory Council constituted by PM Modi are Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Ratan Watal.

"The five-member council consists of economists of high repute and eminence," said an official statement.

Terms of reference of the EAC would be to "analyse any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the prime minister and advising him thereon," the statement said.

It will also "address issues of macroeconomic importance" and present its views to the prime minister, it said, adding "This could be either suo-motu or on reference from the prime minister or anyone else."

It's terms of reference also includes attending to "any other task as may be desired by the prime minister from time to time," the statement said.

economic advisory councilPM Narendra ModiBibek DebroyChairman EACSurjit BhallaRathin RoyAshima GoyalRatan WatalMember ECA

