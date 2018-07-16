हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Big offer days of Amazon, Flipkart are here: Check out the best deals

Amazon's Prime Day and Flipkart's Big Shopping Days promise to have hundreds of deals on a wide range of products.

Looking to buy that dream flat screen TV? Have had an eye on the latest mobile phone? Now might be a good time to hop over to e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart and give your credit card a spin as the offers galore await for consumers from Monday onwards.

While the Amazon sale goes live from noon, Flipkart has announced its sale will officially open from 1600hrs. Both e-commerce websites - fierce rivals in the online retail space - have been trying to lure prospective customers with the promise of having the best deals on a wide range of products.

So just what are the highlights of offers on both sides?

Amazon - July 16th noon for 36 hours:

Amazon is celebrating Prime Day worldwide from Monday, July 16. In India, the company has already been releasing latest Bollywood and Hollywood movies like 102 Not Out and Raazi on Prime Video.

As far as consumer goods are concerned, the biggest highlight is expected to be the exlcusive launch and sale of OnePlys 6 Red. The highly popular smartphone gets a dashing red image makeover and would be available for Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space variant.

There are a lot more offers on phones with price falls on Moto G5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Huwei P20 Pro and Redmi Y2.

Want entertainment on the big screen? There are deals on several television brands with the highlighted one for Monday being on TCL's 2 for the price of one. Under the deal, customers can buy a 55-inch 4K TV and a 32-inch HD Ready LED for a combined price of Rs 65,980. TCL's 65-inc Android TV also gets a price cut and cashback offer.

There are also deals on Amazon Pantry for home needs as well as offers on Amazon Echo and the FireTV stick. In all, the company has said there are deals on over 200 products including big appliances, home decor, fashion, gaming accessories and fitness products.

HDFC debit and credit card holders can avail an additional 10% discount. All of these offers though are only for Prime subscribers.

Flipkart - July 16th to July 19th:

You don't have to be a special member to benefit from deals on Flipkart and the e-commerce website is also offering 10% instant discount for SBI credit card holders.

Mobile phones are once again the main highlights with price cuts on Google Pixel 2, iPhone X, VIVO V7+64GB, Honor 9i and more. There would also be exchange and guaranteed buyback offers.

Additionally, there would also be deals on Google Home and Chromecast while Apple Watch 3 and iPad 6th generation too are likely to find many takers.

Flipkart has also announced deals on mobile accessories, power banks, DLRs, laptop and laptop accessories - apart from healthcare appliances, home appliances and more.

