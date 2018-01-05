Bill seeking to make consumer the king introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday introduced a bill to protect the interests of consumers that proposes stricter action against misleading advertisements and food adulteration.

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, was introduced after Paswan withdrew an older bill, The Consumer Protection Bill 2015. The bill would amend the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

Highlights of the Bill

-The Bill replaces the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. The Bill enforces consumer rights, and provides a mechanism for redressal of complaints regarding defect in goods and deficiency in services.

-Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions will be set up at the district, state and national levels for adjudicating consumer complaints.

-The Bill establishes a Consumer Protection Authority to investigate into consumer complaints, issue safety notices for goods and services, and pass orders for recall of goods and against misleading advertisements.

-If a consumer suffers an injury from a defect in a good, he may file a claim of product liability against the manufacturer. The consumer must establish seven conditions in order to prove such a claim.

-The Bill classifies six contract terms as ‘unfair’. These cover terms such as (i) payment of excessive security deposits; (ii) disproportionate penalty for a breach ; (iii) unilateral termination without cause; (iv) one which puts the consumer at a disadvantage.