Book air tickets through IRCTC and get free travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh

New Delhi: Air passengers can now avail free-of-cost travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh if they book their tickets through the IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the railways, an official statement said Wednesday.

This facility will be available for passengers irrespective of the class of tickets and for both domestic and international flights. The insurance will provide them financial protection against accidental death and total or permanent disability, the IRCTC statement said.

The insurance partners of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be Bharti AXA General Insurance, it said.

The premium for insurance will be borne by the IRCTC to secure its passengers from any untoward incident during the journey. The insurance cover will be for both one-way and round trip, it added.