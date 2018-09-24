Book unreserved tickets through mobile-based application from today

New Delhi: Passengers in the east central railways (ECR) region can now book their unreserved or general category tickets through a mobile-based application.

A Prabhat Khabar report said that the facility for the passenger will come into effect starting Monday (September 24).

The appplication would benefit the train passengers at all stations under the ECR region who would no longer be required to wait in long ques for unreserved tickets. Additionally, the app also allows booking platform tickets.

For booking of tickets, the passengers have to download the mobile app "UTS on Mobile" through Google play store/Window Store/App Store or I-phone.

The app is free and the users can download and install it without incurring any charges for the same. Once the app has been downloaded, the passenger has to register by providing his/her mobile number, nearest station, default booking train type, class, ticket type, number of passengers and frequently travelled routes.

After successful registration, 'R-Wallet' will be created automatically with zero balance and could be recharged. A bonus of 5 percent is given on every recharge of R-wallet.

While the option of booking a printable paper-ticket is available on the app, a passenger can book a paperless journey ticket, season ticket and platform ticket as well.

A passenger can book a paperless journey ticket within the radius of 5 km of the station of journey commencement while for platform ticket the radius limit is 2 kms.

No extra charge is levied on passenger for booking of such ticket if the ticket is booked through R-Wallet. For other payment options, a gateway service charge will be applicable. On successful booking, the passenger gets the details of the ticket on his/her mobile application.

With PTI Inputs