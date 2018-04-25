Booking Rail tickets through Premium Tatkal Quota on dynamic pricing? Know the features

New Delhi: There is a tremendous rush for tickets during the summer vacation season as passengers prefer to travel to their home towns or towards their favourite holiday destination during this time. For last minute ticket booking, Tatkal tickets are saving grace.

Indian Railways sell 50 percent of the quota tickets using dynamic fare system. After booking of the first 50 percent of the tatkal quota under the present tatkal scheme, the subsequent 50 percent of the tatkal quota, defined as premium tatkal quota is being issued on dynamic pricing which means more the demand, more the price.

The 'Premium Tatkal Ticket scheme' became operational in 80 trains from October 2014 and is available only for online bookings. However, railways has described the scheme as a preventive measure to deal with the menace of touts.

The scheme, applicable on selected trains, will increase the prices of tatkal tickets and as an end result the train fare. Under the scheme, passengers will have to pay normal tatkal fare for 50 percent of the total tickets available. But for subsequent 10 percent tickets, 20 percent more will be charged which means after selling 50 percent of tatkal tickets, the national transporter will keep increasing the fare with the sale of tickets.

For example, if there are 60 seats available in third AC coach of any train, then 30 tickets will be sold on normal tatkal fare. Out of rest 30 tickets, 10 percent or nearly 3 tickets will be sold on 20 percent increased fare. Again, out of 27 remaining seats, it will cost 20 percent higher cost. Similarly, the charges will keep on rising with ever sale of ticket.

Here are the salient features of Premium Tatkal (PT) Quota booking on Dynamic Pricing (As provided by IRCTC website)

• Premium Tatkal (PT) Quota is being introduced by Railway with dynamic fare pricing.

• Opening days booking will be allowed on/after 10 am

• Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of Premium Tatkal ticket booking is same as Tatkal ticket

booking.

• Agents will not be allowed to book tickets under the Premium Tatkal (PT) quota.

• Dynamic fare shall be charged for confirm passengers.

• RAC/ Waitlist Ticket Booking is not allowed under this.

• Only E-tickets will be permitted for booking, I-ticket booking facility is not allowed.

• No concession shall be applicable in this Quota.

• Tickets for children will be charged with full fare.

• Identity card number of the prescribed proof of identity is required at the time of booking. At least one passenger should travel with his/her ID card in original which was used at the time of booking.

• No refund will be given to passengers in case of cancellation of confirm Premium Tatkal quota ticket.

• All rules for tatkal quota booking over internet is applicable to Premium Tatkal quota also.