Boost for Indian Railways: Cabinet approves electrification, doubling and new tracks

New Delhi: In a boost to the Indian Railways, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved doubling and electrification of many lines. It also okayed several new line projects.

Here are the list of electrification, doubling and new lines projects

Bhatni-Aurnihar Line Doubling with Electrification

The CCEA has approved 116.95 Km long Bhatni-Aurnihar line doubling with electrification at a completion cost of Rs 1300.9 crore. The project is likely to be completed by 2021-22. It will cover the districts of Deoria, Ballia, Mau and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

Jhansi-Manikpur and Bhimsen-Khairar lines Doubling with Electrification

Under the project, 425 Km long Jhansi-Manikpur and Bhimsen-Khairar lines doubling and electrification would be completed at cost of Rs 4955.72 crore. These are likely to be completed by 2022-23. The projects will cover the districts of Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakut Dham in Uttar Pradesh and Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Jeypore-Malkangiri New Line Project

The CCEA has approved 130 Km long Jeypore-Malkangiri New Line project at a completion cost of Rs 2676.11 crore. It is is likely to be completed by 2021-22. The project will cover the districts of Koraput and Malkangiri of Odisha State.

Muzaffarpur-Sagauli & Sagauli-Valmiki Nagar lines Doubling with Electrification

CCEA has approved the 100.6 Km long Muzaffarpur-Sagauli & 109.7 Km Sagauli-Valmiki Nagar lines Doubling projects with electrification at completion costs of Rs. 1347.61 crore, Rs. 1381.49 crore respectively. These projects will cover the districts of Muzaffarpur, East Champaran (Motihari) and West Champaran (Bettiah) in Bihar.

India-Morocco Cooperation Agreement in Railway Sector

Cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval to the Cooperation Agreement between India and the Moroccan National Railways Office (ONCF) to develop long-term cooperation and partnership in different areas of railway sector. The Cooperation Agreement was signed on 14th December, 2017. The Cooperation Agreement will enable technical cooperation in training and staff development; expert missions, exchange of experience and personnel; and mutual technical assistance, including exchanging of experts.