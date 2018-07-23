हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: New amenities, attractive offers and more

It is all set to usher in tourists from September 29, 2018.

Image Courtesy: www.irctcbuddhisttrain.com

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has assigned a new LHB rake for IRCTC’s Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train for improving the overall comfort level of travellers along with providing quality ride to them.

This coupled with IRCTC’s plan to upgrade the onboard facilities will definitely go a long way in giving impetus to promoting the circuit as well as the train to its niche clientele.

The train with its all new coaches will be composed of four 1st AC Coaches, two 2nd AC Coaches, two Dining Cars and one Kitchen Car for the guests in addition to one coach for staff. It is all set to usher in tourists from September 29, 2018.

IRCTC is planning to furnish the kitchen with modern equipments at par with international demands. The onboard menu shall now offer dishes from various international cuisines. The newly added feature of two dining cars shall enable more guests to dine at one go. With the enhanced services, guests are surely going to have a memorable experience visiting the various spots connected with the life of Lord Buddha.

A dedicated official website www.irctcbuddhisttrain.com is well under way with details about the train, itineraries, departure dates as well as package price which will empower customers to book the train tour themselves. As a part of a special promotional drive, several offers have been introduced.

10 percent discount for Indian Nationals (including NRI, PIO, OCI) for all scheduled departures. Moreover there is another lucrative offer of pay for one and companion pays 50 percent only for 6 select departures. Further, a referral offer of 10 percent discount for a new booking with the reference of travelled guests on 6 selected departures will make it well worth the money spent.

