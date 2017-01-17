Budget 2017: Here's what Housewives expect

New Delhi: This year's Union Budget will be a most-awaited event –a fair share of anticipation goes to the government's move to demonetise the high-value currency notes.

The upcoming Union Budget 2017 to be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 will be keenly watched by the Indian housewives who are seriously concerned about managing their kitchen and household supply in all circumstances

Every household is run by the women on a certain Budget and the impact of the Union Budget is directly proportional with their expenditure.

People’s expectations from the Modi government are high during this Budget too.

We bring to you a list of what the Indian housewives are expecting from the upcoming Budget 2017.

- The housewives expect government to come up with good measures to keep the ever increasing inflation in check.

- The price of kitchen supply has shot up in the past decade. The housewives expect that the finance minister will bring measures to reduce them.

- There is also expectation that price of gold, which has shown considerable rise in last few years comes down. Though gold is a good hedge for crisis, housewives expect that the price should come down so that they can buy more.

- The constant demand to keep Petrol and diesel rates under reasonable limits is also one of the major expectations of the housewives. Although it is also true that with fuel deregulation, there is nothing much that can be done.