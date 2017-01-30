Budget 2017: Privatise 100 PSUs, develop 50 stations via PPP model by end of 2017: CII

New Delhi: In the wish-list to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before budget, CII has asked for Privatisation of 100 PSUs, including sale of Air India and Ashoka Hotel, and developing 50 train stations with private participation by 2017-end.

Also, CII President Naushad Forbes wants resolution of all pending disputes involving public-private partnership projects to boost investor sentiments and revising private sector investment to help lift the sagging economy.

"By December 2017 we should do three things -- we should privatise 100 firms, we should ensure all pending disputes of PPPs are resolved using the Kelkar Committee recommendations and we should have 50 train stations developed by public- private partnership (PPP) mode," he said.

In December 2015, a committee headed by former finance secretary Vijay Kelkar, recommended setting up independent regulators for PPP projects in various sectors and pushed for amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act to clarify the difference between cases of graft and genuine errors in decision-making.

It had suggested reviewing defunct proposals of public- private partnership (PPP) in infrastructure as well as a rational allocation of risks among various stakeholders in a project, and moving away from the one-size-fits-all approach to PPP model concession agreements (MCAs).

The panel had said the government should encourage development of airports, ports and railways through PPP, by ensuring easier funding for projects with long gestation periods.

Forbes also prescribed that the government should look at privatising profit making firms and not just loss making ones.

