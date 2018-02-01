हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Budget 2018: Govt doesn't consider cryptocurrencies as legal tender, says Jaitley

Last year, FM Jaitley had informed Parliament that there are no regulations governing virtual currencies in India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 01, 2018, 13:43 PM IST
Comments |
Budget 2018: Govt doesn&#039;t consider cryptocurrencies as legal tender, says Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said all cryptocurrencies, which include bitcoins, are illegal and the government will take all measures to eliminate their use.

"The government does not consider cryptocurrencies as legal tender or coin and (will) take all measures to eliminate the use of crypto assets...," he said while presenting the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha.

Last year, Jaitley had informed Parliament that there are no regulations governing virtual currencies in India and the RBI has not given any licence to any entity or company to operate such currencies.

Jaitley had further said that taking cognisance of concerns raised at various fora from time to time on increasing use of virtual currencies (VCs) and the regulatory challenges, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) constituted a committee with representations from DEA, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), RBI, Niti Aayog and SBI.

The committee has submitted its report and it is being examined.

Tags:
Budget 2018cryptocurrenciesArun JaitleyBitcoinUnion Budget 2018illegal tender
Next
Story

Budget 2018: No change in Income Tax slab, but some relief for salaried class

Trending