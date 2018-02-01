Budget 2018: Rs 1,207 crore for 2018-19 sanctioned for PGIMER

Chandigarh: The PGIMER here has been alloted Rs 1,207.78 crore in the 2018-19 Budget, a release said here.

In the budget, Rs 892.98 crore has been allocated as grant-in-aid for salaries and Rs 89.80 crore as grant-in-aid (general), and Rs 225 crore for creation of capital assets, as per the PGIMER release.

The anticipated revenue generation of the institute from internal resources for the financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19 will be approximately Rs 125 crore and Rs 135 crore respectively, it said.

The ministry had sanctioned a budget of Rs 1,139.60 crore to the PGIMER for the financial year 2017-18 initially, which was further revised to Rs 1,205 crore under Revised Estimates 2017-18, the release said.