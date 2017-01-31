Budget Session of Parliament 2017: LIVE UPDATES

New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament will begin on Tuesday, a day before the presentation of Union Budget 2017-18.

While the session will begin with the President's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses, the same day the pre- budget economic survey will be tabled.

Here are the live updates

- President to outline government's vision

- President Pranab Mukherjee has reached Parliament, will address members of both the houses soon

- President Pranab Mukherjee enroute Parliament

- President Pranab Mukherjee enroute Parliament

- Today a new tradition will begin; Budget will be presented earlier and will incorporate Rail Budget: PM

- This is for the first time that Budget is being presented on February 1. You all must remember Budget used to be presented at 5 Pm in our country

- Held talks with political parties on Parliament session, says PM

- Held talks with political parties on Parliament session, says PM

- I hope the Budget session is fruitful, says the PM

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Parliament ahead of Budget Session

- Union minister Venkaiah Naidu expressed hope that all political parties understand the importance of Budget Session and participate in meaningful and constructive manner.

- Union minister Venkaiah Naidu expressed hope that all political parties understand the importance of Budget Session and participate in meaningful and constructive manner.

- Copies of Economic Survey being brought to the Parliament

- Government ready to discuss every issue. We have nothing to hide, worry about or fear, says Venkaiah Naidu