Budget Session of Parliament 2017: LIVE UPDATES
New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament will begin on Tuesday, a day before the presentation of Union Budget 2017-18.
While the session will begin with the President's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses, the same day the pre- budget economic survey will be tabled.
Here are the live updates
-
- President to outline government's vision
- President Pranab Mukherjee has reached Parliament, will address members of both the houses soon
- President Pranab Mukherjee enroute Parliament
Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee en route to Parliament pic.twitter.com/9izbaZ9jPl
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
- Today a new tradition will begin; Budget will be presented earlier and will incorporate Rail Budget: PM
- This is for the first time that Budget is being presented on February 1. You all must remember Budget used to be presented at 5 Pm in our country
- Held talks with political parties on Parliament session, says PM
Had discussions with parties individually & collectively. Productive & detailed discussion of budget should be done: PM Modi #BudgetSession
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
- I hope the Budget session is fruitful, says the PM
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Parliament ahead of Budget Session
- Union minister Venkaiah Naidu expressed hope that all political parties understand the importance of Budget Session and participate in meaningful and constructive manner.
I hope all political parties understand the importance of #BudgetSession & participate in meaningful & constructive manner: Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/dn6yfU15IZ
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
- Copies of Economic Survey being brought to the Parliament
Delhi: Copies of #EconomicSurvey2017 brought to the Parliament #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/Z0FWPByBH5
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
- Government ready to discuss every issue. We have nothing to hide, worry about or fear, says Venkaiah Naidu
-
