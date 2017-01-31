Budget Session of Parliament 2017: Demonetisation decision to fight black money and corruption, says President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the Budget Session of Parliament was historic as it heralded the advancement of the Budget cycle as also the merger of the Railway Budget with General Budget.

"This is a historic session heralding the advancement of the Budget cycle and merger of the Railway Budget with General Budget for the first time in independent India," said Mukherjee addressing members of both the houses.

Here are the Key highlights

President's Joint Address

- Under the BharatNet Project, Optical Fibre Cables now cover over 75,700 Gram Panchayats

- The National Civil Aviation Policy, will give a major boost to air connectivity in the smaller cities and towns

- Creation of vital next-generation infrastructure has received special attention of my government

- The Ministry of Tourism has identified a thematic circuit for the North East region

- Govt has approved North East BPO promotion scheme for creation of employment opportunities

- By the end of the year, all Meter-Gauge tracks in the north-eastern states will be converted to Broad-Gauge

- My government is continuing with the special dispensation in the assistance pattern to the North-eastern states

- Our defence forces successfully conducted surgical strike to prevent infiltration by terrorists

We are proud of the forces, and the exemplary courage and valour displayed by them: President Pranab Mukherjee

- To combat black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and terror government took decision on November 8 2016 of demonetisation

- My government has taken bold decisions in the interests for the poor

- Four decade old demand of OROP has been fulfilled

- Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission has benefited 50 lakh employees and 35 lakh pensioners

- Universal Account Number has ensured portability of EPF accounts and has safeguarded the interest of crores of workers

- A more focussed approach has been taken towards inclusive development of the notified minority communities

- My government has taken several measures to ensure that the aspirations of people from all communities are fulfilled

- The Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan is improving accessibility for the Divyang jan at public places

- Over 6 lakh Divyang jan have so far benefitted from 4700 special assistance camps organised since May 2014

- My government is committed to providing the Divyang jan equal opportunities for development

- Fourteen different sectors have been identified under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana for the empowerment of tribals

- Through Stand-up India initiative, my govt. plans to empower over two and a half lakh SC, ST & women entrepreneurs

- Social and economic equality for the deprived and disempowered sections is the first promise of our constitution

- Several measures have been taken for the welfare of the shramik

- Shram-eva jayate is one of the foremost guiding principles of my government

- Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana launched for promoting entrepreneurship education and training amongst 7 lakh students

- National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs 10,000 crore

- With motto of “Har Haath ko Hunar”, my government has taken several steps for skilling youth and improving their employability

- The revision of Maternity Benefit Act will support pregnant women at the workplace

- Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan will provide comprehensive ante-natal care to all pregnant women

- The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme is yielding encouraging results

- Our women deserve equal opportunity

- My government is making Nari Shakti an integral part of our development journey

- Three crore Kisan Credit Cards will be converted into RUPAY debit cards soon

- Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana expanded ambit of risk-coverage, doubled sum insured & facilitated lowest-ever premium

- Mission Indradhanush commits to vaccinate “every child everywhere” against preventable diseases

- Swachh Bharat Abhiyan aims to ensure health and sanitation, particularly for the poor

- Corpus of NABARD fund increased to Rs 41,000 crore

- Over 20 lakh youth have benefitted from the PMKVY

- Financial inclusion is key to poverty alleviation

- Favourable monsoon aided acreage, yield of kharif crops

- Government focus on holistic development of farm sector

- Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will make clean energy accessible to the poor

- Over 11,000 LED bulbs distributed under PM's UJALA Scheme

- 11000 of 18000 villages which were in darkness since independence electrified in record time

- My government is making 'naari shakti' an integral part of our development journey, they deserve equal opportunities

- PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa illustrate strength of our women

- Soaring prices of pulses was matter of great concern around this time last year, my government took proactive steps, its now under control

- Committed to Housing For All through rate subvention

- Close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes

- My government has taken various steps to transform the lives of our farmers

- Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore has been provided through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

- Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, over Rs. 16000 crore have been made available to SHGs in the current Financial Year

- My government is guided by the Antyodaya philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

- An unprecedented 26 crore plus Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for the unbanked

- My government has taken many initiatives to improve quality of life of the poor, committed to provide shelter

- Over 1.2 cr consumers have given up their LPG connections

- My government salutes the strength of Janashakti and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman

- Resilience demonstrated by our countrymen particularly the poor, in the fight against black money and corruption, is remarkable

- At the core of all my government policies, is the welfare of 'gareeb', 'peedit', 'Dalit', 'vanchhit'

- My government salutes the power of Janashakti

- I welcome you all to the joint session of both houses of Parliament

Budget session of Parliament begins with President Pranab Mukherjee's address to members of both the houses

- President to outline government's vision

- President Pranab Mukherjee has reached Parliament, will address members of both the houses soon

- President Pranab Mukherjee enroute Parliament

Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee en route to Parliament

- Today a new tradition will begin; Budget will be presented earlier and will incorporate Rail Budget: PM

- This is for the first time that Budget is being presented on February 1. You all must remember Budget used to be presented at 5 Pm in our country

- Held talks with political parties on Parliament session, says PM

Had discussions with parties individually & collectively. Productive & detailed discussion of budget should be done: PM Modi

- I hope the Budget session is fruitful, says the PM

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Parliament ahead of Budget Session

- Union minister Venkaiah Naidu expressed hope that all political parties understand the importance of Budget Session and participate in meaningful and constructive manner.

I hope all political parties understand the importance of #BudgetSession & participate in meaningful & constructive manner: Venkaiah Naidu

- Copies of Economic Survey being brought to the Parliament

- Government ready to discuss every issue. We have nothing to hide, worry about or fear, says Venkaiah Naidu