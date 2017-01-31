Budget session of Parliament 2017 historic: President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the Budget Session of Parliament was historic as it heralded the advancement of the budget cycle as also the merger of the railway budget with general budget.

"This is a historic session heralding the advancement of the budget cycle and merger of the railway budget with general budget for the first time in independent India," said Mukherjee addressing members of both the houses.

"We gather once again to celebrate democracy and cherished value and culture that has prospered through out the long history of our country. A culture that guides my governmnet towards `sabka saath sabka vikas`," he added.

The budget will be presented on Wednesday.

The session will take a break from February 9, reconvene on March 9 and end on April 12.