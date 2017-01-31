close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Budget session of Parliament 2017 historic: President Pranab Mukherjee

IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:27
Budget session of Parliament 2017 historic: President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the Budget Session of Parliament was historic as it heralded the advancement of the budget cycle as also the merger of the railway budget with general budget.

"This is a historic session heralding the advancement of the budget cycle and merger of the railway budget with general budget for the first time in independent India," said Mukherjee addressing members of both the houses.

"We gather once again to celebrate democracy and cherished value and culture that has prospered through out the long history of our country. A culture that guides my governmnet towards `sabka saath sabka vikas`," he added.

The budget will be presented on Wednesday.

The session will take a break from February 9, reconvene on March 9 and end on April 12.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:27
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

TOP VIDEOS

Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament

Non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.