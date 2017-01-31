close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Budget session of Parliament: Over Rs two lakh crore sanctioned under Mudra scheme, says President

IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:45

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the government has provided over Rs two lakh crore through 5.6 crore loans sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of parliament, the President said that core of the government`s policies was welfare of the poor, Dalits, farmers, labourers and the youth.

"My government salutes the strength of janashakti (people`s power) and pledges to constructively utilise it in Rashtra Nirman (nation building)," Mukherjee added.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:45
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

TOP VIDEOS

Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament

Non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.