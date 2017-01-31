Budget session of Parliament to begin today
New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament will begin on Tuesday, a day before the presentation of Union Budget 2017-18.
While the session will begin with the President's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses, the same day the pre- budget economic survey will be tabled.
The practice of separate railway budget presentation is being scrapped from this year. The railway estimates will be part of the Union budget.
Apart from presentation of the Union Budget 2017, 34 bills will be taken up for passing and consideration during the entire session.
These include three ordinances which will be replaced through bills. The ordinances relate to Enemy Property, Payment of Wages and Specified Bank Notes.
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had recently recommended that the Budget session will commence on January 31 and the Union Budget will be presented the next day so that the new financial provisions come into force from April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal.
