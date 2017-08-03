close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Businesses can start filing July returns on GSTN from August 5

To make compliance easy for businesses, the GST Council has allowed businesses to initially file their returns on self-assessment basis in the first two months of the GST rollout.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 15:20

New Delhi: The first tax returns under the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime can be filed from Saturday and the facility will remain open till August 20, GST Network CEO Navin Kumar said on Thursday.

Businesses can start filing their first GST returns and pay taxes for July on the portal of GST Network -- the IT infrastructure provider for the new indirect tax regime, beginning August 5, he told PTI here.

To make compliance easy for businesses, the GST Council has allowed businesses to initially file their returns on self-assessment basis in the first two months of the GST rollout.

So, the GST returns for July and August will be filed on the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal by filling up GSTR 3B form.

"We will start the facility of filing interim return form GSTR 3B by August 5 and any registered entity who has transacted business in July will have to file the return by August 20," Kumar told PTI.

GSTN has tied up with 25 agency banks authorised by the? RBI to collect taxes, he said.

"We have tied up with all major banks, both private and public. The facility for tax payment is already on and Integrated GST is being collected. Along with filing of returns by August 20, payments for central and state GST will also come in," said Kumar, in-charge of the biggest technology backbone created for the new indirect tax regime.

Over 71.30 lakh excise, service tax and VAT payers have migrated to the GSTN portal with 13 lakh fresh registrations.

The final GST returns for July will have to be filed by these businesses by September 5 instead of August 10.

Companies will have to file sale invoice for August with GST Network by September 20 instead of September 10 earlier.

The sales returns for September will have to be filed by October 10.

 

TAGS

Tax returnsGoods and Services TaxGST regimeGST CouncilGSTN portal

From Zee News

Customer experience key investment by biz in India: Study
Companies

Customer experience key investment by biz in India: Study

US business leaders throw weight behind new drive to court India
Economy

US business leaders throw weight behind new drive to court...

Cognizant June quarter net up 86%, revises annual revenue guidance
Companies

Cognizant June quarter net up 86%, revises annual revenue g...

Working as Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog was dream come true: Arvind Panagariya
Economy

Working as Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog was dream come true:...

Patanjali storming social media; partners with Facebook, Google
Companies

Patanjali storming social media; partners with Facebook, Go...

Online filing of IT returns up by 20 percent: Finance Ministry
Personal Finance

Online filing of IT returns up by 20 percent: Finance Minis...

Ducati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer at Rs 9.32 lakh
Automobiles

Ducati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer at Rs 9.32 lakh

Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation Bill
Companies

Lok Sabha passes Banking Regulation Bill

Government drafting central law to deal with chit fund schemes: Finance Minister
Economy

Government drafting central law to deal with chit fund sche...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video