Buxar-Varanasi MEMU train flagged off

Buxar-Varanasi MEMU train flagged off

New Delhi: The 16-coach Buxar-Varanasi MEMU train was officially flagged off on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha flagged off one pair of 63229/63230 Buxar-Varanasi MEMU. This train will provide additional end to end connectivity between Buxar and Varanasi, an official statement said.   

Buxar-Varanasi MEMU train will run daily to cover a distance of 111 Kms between the two stations.

Congratulating the people of Buxar for this new MEMU train, Sinha said “this 16 coach MEMU train has the capacity to carry around 1500 people.  This new train would facilitate travel of people of Buxar to Kashi.”  

He also added that lot of infrastructure development projects have been initiated at Buxar. He also highlighted the historic transformation currently underway in Indian Railways.

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey congratulated Ministry of Railways for introducing this MEMU train.

“Today it is moment of joy for the people of Buxar as this direct train will be helpful for travelling to Kashi.  It is important to mention that lot of development works have been carried out in Buxar during this Government. Four ROBs in Buxar have been sanctioned by Ministry of Railways.”  He also thanked Shri Piyush Goyal and Shri Manoj Sinha and congratulated Ministry of Railways’ officials for introducing this MEMU train,” Choubey said.

