Cabinet approves 100% FDI under automatic route for single brand retail, construction development

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 100 percent foreign investment in single brand retail trading (SBRT) and construction development.

At present, FDI up to 49 percent is allowed under automatic route but any investment beyond the limit required government approval.

“These are intended to liberalise and simplify the FDI policy so as to provide ease of doing business in the country. In turn, it will lead to larger FDI inflows contributing to growth of investment, income and employment,” a government statement said.

The decision is likely to benefit big foreign single-brand retailers such as IKEA, Carrefour and Walmart. Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has strongly opposed the government decision saying that the move will facilitate easy entry of MNCs (multi-national companies) in the retail trade.

The Cabinet also decided to allow 100 percent FDI in construction development relating to building townships, housing, infrastructure and real estate broking services.

Explaining 100 percent FDI under automatic route for construction development the Cabinet clarifed that real-estate broking service does not amount to real estate business and is therefore, eligible for 100 percent FDI under automatic route.

Here are the details of amendments in the FDI in Single brand Retail Policy