NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an additional 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees. The hike will come into effect from July 1, 2018.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners. The additional hike of 2 per cent is over the existing rate of 7 per cent of the Basic Pay or Pension, to compensate for the price rise.