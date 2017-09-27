close
Cabinet approves mobile towers in cantonments

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 14:44
Cabinet approves mobile towers in cantonments

New Delhi: In order to improve mobile phone connectivity, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved installation of telecom towers in all army cantonments, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

"We have just approved installation of towers in all the army cantonments of the country," the IT and Law Minister said at India Mobile Congress (IMC) here.

Prasad was addressing the meeting after attending the Cabinet meeting, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning.

Telecom companies frequently complain about lack of adequate space for installing towers, which relay mobile signals, around defence cantonments which lead to increase in call drops.

The government had previously allowed the towers to be installed in government buildings to help connectivity.

Cellular Operators of Association of India Director General Rajan S Mathews hailed the decision calling it a highly beneficial move for the telecom sector.

