close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cabinet approves new metro rail policy

The government on Wednesday approved a new metro rail policy for expanding the metro network across various cities in the country, officials said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 14:12

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved a new metro rail policy for expanding the metro network across various cities in the country, officials said.

The new policy was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The metro policy will talk about standardising norms and developing a procurement mechanism for implementation of the projects. It will also talk about funding and financing, officials said.

At present, metro projects with a total length of more than 350 km are operational in eight cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Gurugram.

Metro projects are also under way in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Pune and Lucknow.

TAGS

new metro rail policyModi cabinetMetro networkNarendra ModiMetro projects

From Zee News

Markets regain momentum; Sensex zooms over 300 points, Nifty inches closer to 9,900-mark
Markets

Markets regain momentum; Sensex zooms over 300 points, Nift...

Sebi eases rules for lenders buying stake in distressed companies
Companies

Sebi eases rules for lenders buying stake in distressed com...

Gold price drops below Rs 30,000-mark, silver plunges Rs 800
Bullion

Gold price drops below Rs 30,000-mark, silver plunges Rs 80...

NSE launches seamless filing sys for info related to auditors
Markets

NSE launches seamless filing sys for info related to audito...

Companies

Govt stake in EIL down to 54.17%, corners Rs 659 crore buyb...

Companies

Paytm Mall to invest $5 mn to address shopkeepers' nee...

Companies

Tata Power's Q1 output recorded at 12.4 bn units

International Business

Charlottesville fallout: Six business leaders quit Trump pa...

&#039;Most professionals in India curious about new opportunities&#039;
Companies

'Most professionals in India curious about new opportu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video