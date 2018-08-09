हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Price Support Scheme

Cabinet approves release of pulses to States with discount of Rs 15 per Kg

Government has made record procurement of pulses during Kharif 2017 and Rabi 2018 marketing season under Price Support Scheme.

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved release of pulses procured from farmers under Price Support Scheme to States with central subsidy of Rs 15 per Kg

“The decision will enable the States/UTs to use pulses in various Welfare Schemes like PDS, Mid-Day Meal Scheme etc. besides making available the warehouses, which may be required in coming Kharif season for storage of commodities procured under Price Support Scheme,” an official release said.

Under this approved Scheme, the States/UT Governments are offered to lift 34.88 lakh MT of Tur, Chana, Masoor, Moong and Urad at discount of Rs 15 per Kg over the prevailing wholesale market price of the sourcing state on first come first serve basis.

The State/UTs governments utilize these pulses in their various Welfare Schemes/Programmes like Mid-Day Meal, Public Distribution System, Integrated Child Development Programmes (ICDP) etc.

“This will be one-time dispensation for a period of 12 months or complete disposal of 34.88 lakh MT of pulses stock whichever is earlier. Government will spend Rs. 5,237 crore for implementation of this Scheme,” the release added.

A record procurement of 45.43 lakh MT of pulses has been done under Price Support Scheme.

