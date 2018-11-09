हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
cabinet

Cabinet extends ITI Ltd's quota for procurement by BSNL, MTNL, BBNL

The cabinet also approved reservation of 20 percent of the orders for the turnkey projects like GSM network roll-out, WiFi and others of BSNL, MTNL and the BharatNet project of BBNL.

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Procurement Quota to ITI Ltd. in procurements made by BSNL, MTNL and BBNL

An official statement said that the cabine has decided to continue the reservation quota policy for ITI  by reserving 30 percent of the procurement orders placed by BSNL, MTNL and BBNL for ITI for the products manufactured by it and for those outsourced items in which there is a minimum 12 percent value addition by ITI during 2018-19 and 16 percent value addition in 2019-20 and 20 percent value addition in 2020-21.

The cabinet also approved reservation of 20 percent of the orders for the turnkey projects like GSM network roll-out, WiFi and others of BSNL, MTNL and the BharatNet project of BBNL.

ITI shall exercise its option under Reservation Quota within 15 days of bid opening. The aforesaid policy measures shall remain in force for a period of three years with effect from the date of approval of CCEA. The policy shall again be reviewed considering the financial health of ITI after the expiry of this period, the official statement said.

