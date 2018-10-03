हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wheat MSP

Cabinet hikes minimum support price of wheat by Rs 105 per quintal

The MSP of wheat was Rs 1,735 per quintal in the 2017-18 crop year.

Cabinet hikes minimum support price of wheat by Rs 105 per quintal

New Delhi: The Cabinet has approved a Rs 105 per quintal hike in the minimum support price of wheat to Rs 1,840 per quintal for 2018-19 season, sources said.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its meeting on Wednesday approved minimum support prices (MSP) of Rabi crops, they said.

The MSP of wheat was Rs 1,735 per quintal in the 2017-18 crop year.

The MSP has been increased according to the recommendations of farm advisory body CACP and is in line with the government's announcement to provide farmers a 50 per cent profit over the cost of production.

Tags:
Wheat MSPminimum support priceWheat MSP hikeIndia Wheat MSP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close