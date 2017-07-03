Cabinet Secretary reviews GST, asks departments to keep a lid on price rise

New Delhi: All ministries and departments were asked by the Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha to ensure that no shortage of goods exists and prices of essential items are under control on Monday.

Sinha held a review meeting to take stock of situation post implementation of the new tax regime, and departments have been asked to ensure that retailers, dealers/shopkeepers should display a price list under GST of items sold by them.

"Government has asked all the departments to ensure that their is no shortage of products and consumer items in order to keep a check on prices. Special emphasis was laid on to keep prices of essential commodities under check," a finance ministry statement said.

Sinha stressed that benefits of GST should be passed on to consumers, which would in turn also keep inflation under control.

"Various machines used by dealers, retailers for computerised billing should be calibrated at the earliest as per the new GST rates," he added.

A four tier Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent -- has been rolled out from July 1. Essential items like salt, unpacked food grains, cereals have been kept a zero rated to ensure that there is no price rise.

Sinha also asked departments to be ready to deal with queries of their stakeholders.

"In order to do so, officers of every ministry should equip themselves and have full knowledge of the details relating to GST concerning their respective Ministry," he said.

A similar review meeting will be held every week to keep a close watch on GST rollout.

Sinha has also asked all the departments/ministry to provide all the relevant information relating to GST concerning their ministry/department, including GST rates on their respective websites.

He asked the secretaries to get more detailed feedback and in-depth details of the field from their respective stakeholders, officers and consumers at large after GST implementation.

The officers should be fully ready to deal with it so that there is quick response to any situation, the statement said.

With PTI Inputs