Cabinet takes key FDI decisions ahead of Budget: Here's all you need to know

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to a number of amendments in the FDI Policy.

The approval in FDI policy aims to provide ease of doing business in the country which in turn will lead to larger FDI inflows contributing to growth of investment, income and employment.

This is the second major liberalisation in FDI policy by the NDA government in one go after major changes effected in June 2016.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2018-19 on February 1.

Here are the major decisions taken by the Union Cabinet