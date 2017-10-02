close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CAIT demands action against e-comm sites "flouting FDI policy"

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also sent a communication to Department of Industrial Promotion and Planning (DIPP) Secretary Ramesh Abhishek saying "if no action is taken by the government, the trade body may opt for approaching court of law for obtaining justice."

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 18:55

New Delhi: Traders body CAIT on Monday alleged that e-commerce portals are "openly flouting FDI policy", and said it may move the court if no action is taken by the government against them.

In a statement, CAIT said it expresses "deep anguish and resentment for the lethargic attitude of the government for not taking any action against e-commerce portals for openly flouting FDI policy of the government in spite of making written complaints."

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also sent a communication to Department of Industrial Promotion and Planning (DIPP) Secretary Ramesh Abhishek saying "if no action is taken by the government, the trade body may opt for approaching court of law for obtaining justice."

The CAIT also said on September 23 it had sent a communication to Suresh Prabhu, Minister for Commerce regarding gross violation of FDI policy by e-commerce portals and the said communication was referred to Secretary, DIPP for appropriate action same day.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "So far no action has been taken against such e-commerce portals as a result of which some of them are again going to violate the FDI policy which is evident from the fact that similar big advertisements are visible for different kind of festival sales".

On the occasion of Diwali for the purpose of attracting public in general which is utter violation of the FDI policy as these e-commerce portals are certainly not allowed to conduct business to consumer activities rather they are restricted to conduct only Business-to-Business activities.

However, the body has not given any detail of a particular e-commerce site.

The CAIT demanded immediate action against policy defaulter e-commerce companies and impose ban on working of their portal and conduct an impartial inquiry into the issues raised by the body, it said.

TAGS

CAITE-commerce sitesFDI policyCAIT FDI policyDIPP

From Zee News

Fitch lowers India&#039;s growth forecast to 6.9%
Economy

Fitch lowers India's growth forecast to 6.9%

Arun Jaitley to begin Dhaka visit tomorrow
Economy

Arun Jaitley to begin Dhaka visit tomorrow

Idea-Vodafone merger likely to be completed by March
Companies

Idea-Vodafone merger likely to be completed by March

Adani&#039;s $3.5 billion debt-funded &#039;investment&#039; in Australia at risk: Report
Companies

Adani's $3.5 billion debt-funded 'investment...

RCom elevates top officials as board directors
Companies

RCom elevates top officials as board directors

Nissan says recalling 1.2 million cars in Japan
Auto News

Nissan says recalling 1.2 million cars in Japan

Panel to examine DoT&#039;s bid to raise NFS budget by Rs 11k crore
Companies

Panel to examine DoT's bid to raise NFS budget by Rs 1...

Less customers, anxious staff: Not the Maharaja Mac feeling
Companies

Less customers, anxious staff: Not the Maharaja Mac feeling

US ships first lot of crude to India
International Business

US ships first lot of crude to India

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video