CAIT requests working group to train traders on GST

New Delhi: Traders association CAIT on Sunday asked the government to set up a working group to help non- corporate sector adopt the new GST regime.

"Though trade and industry stands in support of GST (Goods and Services tax) but regrettably so far no concrete steps have been taken to take stakeholders into confidence," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.

The national body representing non-corporate sector requested Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to draw a comprehensive plan to enable seamless transition of traders to the GST regime from the current manual processes.

The GST Council last week finalised the tax rates on various items and services to be levied under the GST regime that is likely to be rolled out from July this year.

"Realising several disparities and ambiguities in the classification of items under different GST tax slabs, the CAIT has suggested the formation of a high level committee of senior officials and representatives of trade and industry to iron out such disparities to facilitate smooth transition to GST," the statement said.

CAIT has suggested to form a special working group comprising representatives from Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology to ensure easy availability and access of technologies and tools to adopt GST system, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to train non-corporate sector and other government bodies like Department of Financial Services, Reserve Bank of India.

"CAIT understands that it is important for all relevant stakeholders and decision makers to collectively execute strategies and plans to transform country into One Market with the help of successful roll out of GST tax regime," it said.