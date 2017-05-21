close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CAIT requests working group to train traders on GST

Traders association CAIT on Sunday asked the government to set up a working group to help non- corporate sector adopt the new GST regime.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 20:38

New Delhi: Traders association CAIT on Sunday asked the government to set up a working group to help non- corporate sector adopt the new GST regime.

"Though trade and industry stands in support of GST (Goods and Services tax) but regrettably so far no concrete steps have been taken to take stakeholders into confidence," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.

The national body representing non-corporate sector requested Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to draw a comprehensive plan to enable seamless transition of traders to the GST regime from the current manual processes.

The GST Council last week finalised the tax rates on various items and services to be levied under the GST regime that is likely to be rolled out from July this year.

"Realising several disparities and ambiguities in the classification of items under different GST tax slabs, the CAIT has suggested the formation of a high level committee of senior officials and representatives of trade and industry to iron out such disparities to facilitate smooth transition to GST," the statement said.

CAIT has suggested to form a special working group comprising representatives from Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology to ensure easy availability and access of technologies and tools to adopt GST system, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to train non-corporate sector and other government bodies like Department of Financial Services, Reserve Bank of India.

"CAIT understands that it is important for all relevant stakeholders and decision makers to collectively execute strategies and plans to transform country into One Market with the help of successful roll out of GST tax regime," it said.

 

TAGS

CAITNon- corporate sectorGSTGoods and Services TaxArun JaitleyGST CouncilGST regimeGST TaxMinistry of Electronics & Information TechnologyReserve Bank of India

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

&#039;VAT on petroleum products to continue, to be decided by GST Council&#039;
Economy

'VAT on petroleum products to continue, to be decided...

Discoms in BJP-ruled states may in profit next year: Piyush Goyal
Economy

Discoms in BJP-ruled states may in profit next year: Piyush...

Honda temporary suspends operation at Noida plant after fir...
Companies

Honda temporary suspends operation at Noida plant after fir...

EPFO advisory body to examine stock exposure hike proposal
Economy

EPFO advisory body to examine stock exposure hike proposal

Need to be more competitive in the energy market: CIL chairman
Companies

Need to be more competitive in the energy market: CIL chair...

Three Indian brands among world&#039;s top 50 luxury goods companies
Companies

Three Indian brands among world's top 50 luxury goods...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video