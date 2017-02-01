Cash back scheme to popularise BHIM app: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: In his budget announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government will launch referral bonus scheme, cash back scheme to popularise BHIM app.

Launched on December 30, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based BHIM, an acronym for Bharat Interface for Money, is currently available only on Google`s Play Store (it is yet to make an appearance on the Apple iOS platform) -- and users have been registering their complaints there.

"Nearly 125 lakh people have adopted the BHIM app. Government will launch two new schemes -- a referral bonus and a cash back scheme for merchants -- to promote the use of BHIM," Jaitely said while presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha.