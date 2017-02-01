close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Cash back scheme to popularise BHIM app: Arun Jaitley

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 13:04
Cash back scheme to popularise BHIM app: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: In his budget announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government will launch referral bonus scheme, cash back scheme to popularise BHIM app.

Launched on December 30, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based BHIM, an acronym for Bharat Interface for Money, is currently available only on Google`s Play Store (it is yet to make an appearance on the Apple iOS platform) -- and users have been registering their complaints there.

"Nearly 125 lakh people have adopted the BHIM app. Government will launch two new schemes -- a referral bonus and a cash back scheme for merchants -- to promote the use of BHIM," Jaitely said while presenting the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha. 

 

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 12:26
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

TOP VIDEOS

Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament

Non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.