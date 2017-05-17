close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CCEA gives nod to new coal linkage policy

The new coal linkage policy for power plants will help producers ensure fuel supplies in an organised manner.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 13:42
CCEA gives nod to new coal linkage policy

New Delhi: A new coal linkage policy to ensure adequate supply of the fuel to power plants through reverse auction received approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday.

"The CCEA today approved a policy for providing linkages to power plants," official sources said.

The new coal linkage policy for power plants will help producers ensure fuel supplies in an organised manner.

The government's initiatives as well as international market conditions have helped bring down price of the dry fuel and boosted domestic production. But a mechanism is required for providing coal linkages to power plants at competitive rates.

According to sources, the new policy will address this concern and put in place a proper mechanism for sourcing of the dry fuel by the power plants as per their schedules.

TAGS

New coal linkage policyFuel supplypower plantsreverse auctionCabinet Committee on Economic AffairsCCEA

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Mukesh Ambani in Forbes list of 25 &#039;Global Game Changers&#039;
Companies

Mukesh Ambani in Forbes list of 25 'Global Game Change...

&#039;Domestic opportunity can help IT cos tide over job losses&#039;
Companies

'Domestic opportunity can help IT cos tide over job lo...

Cabinet approves pan-India implementation of maternity benefit program: All you need to know
Economy

Cabinet approves pan-India implementation of maternity bene...

City hospital system down, officials fear 'WannaCry...
Economy

City hospital system down, officials fear 'WannaCry...

Hindustan Unilever Q4 net profit rises 6% to Rs 1,183 crore
Companies

Hindustan Unilever Q4 net profit rises 6% to Rs 1,183 crore

Samsung sells over 10 million Galaxy S8
Companies

Samsung sells over 10 million Galaxy S8

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video