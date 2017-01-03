close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 16:39
CCPA recommends Budget Session from January 31; Union Budget on February 1

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday recommended holding of the Budget Session from January 31 when the government is likely to table the Economy Survey followed by the Union Budget on February 1.

The CCPA headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh met here and made these recommendations to President Pranab Mukherjee. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attended the meeting.

In a first, the government has decided to present the Budget on February 1 instead of the last day of the month as part of an overhaul that would also scrap the practice of a separate railway budget.

The first part of the Budget Session will run till February 9.

The Budget Session is being advanced as the government wants early allocation of funds for various schemes-- from April 1, the beginning of the financial year.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar are the members of CCPA, among others.

With PTI Inputs

 

First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 11:43
