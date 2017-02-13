close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

China launches anti-dumping probe against Indian manufactures

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 22:50

Beijing: China on Monday launched anti-dumping and countervailing duties investigations against some Indian manufactures for allegedly exporting a chemical product - widely used in dyes and pharmaceutical - to the country at an artificially low price.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce had received requests from domestic producers, who accused Indian manufacturers of dumping Ortho Chloro Para Nitro Aniline, a type of dye intermediate, on the Chinese market and called for an inquiry, the ministry said in a statement.

It said it would investigate whether Indian firms were subsidised by the Indian government and if they had sold the product at an artificially low price in China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The investigations are expected to conclude before February next year and may in special circumstance be extended to August, 2018.

Ortho Chloro Para Nitro Aniline is a chemical product widely used in dyes and pharmaceutical.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 22:50
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

World's Top 10 Oil Producing Countries

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

TOP VIDEOS

Home Ministry's website hacked? 'Not sure', say officials

Government to make "Aadhar" compulsory to get ration from PDS shops

Government hands over Vijay Mallya's extradition request to Britain

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.