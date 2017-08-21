Coal scam case: SC pulls up CBI over slow progress of investigation

New Delhi: Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of investigation in the coal block allocation cases, Supreme Court on Monday slammed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this regard.

The apex court targeted the premier investigation agency for not completing its inquiry on time by ordering it to file a report giving a status of the ongoing probe in the pending coal scam cases.

“We have been requesting CBI from time-to-time to expedite probe, but it doesn't seem to come to an end,” the Supreme Court said.

The top court had asked the probe agency to file chargesheets in all the cases in which it has completed investigation by February-end. It also told the investigating agency to complete the probes in the remaining cases expeditiously.

The court also asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to inform the court about the status of the show-cause notice issued to the Coal Ministry, Power Ministry as well as some states by the CBI.