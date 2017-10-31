Core sector growth hits six-month high of 5.2% in September

New Delhi: Eight core sectors grew by 5.2 percent in September, the highest growth rate in the last six months, on account of robust performance of coal, natural gas and electricity segments, official data showed today.

These eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- had witnessed 5 percent expansion in September last year. The infrastructure growth was 4.9 percent in the previous month of August.

Coal production increased by 10.6 percent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 1.5 percent during April to September, 2017-18 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production increased by 0.1 percent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index declined by 0.2 percent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production increased by 6.3 percent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 5.0 percent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production increased by 8.1 percent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 2.1 percent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizer production declined by 7.7 percent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index declined by 2.1 percent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production increased by 3.7 percent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 5.5 percent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production increased by 0.1 percent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index declined by 1.9 percent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 5.2 percent in September, 2017 over September, 2016. Its cumulative index increased by 6.0 percent during April to September, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.