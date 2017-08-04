close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Customs, IGST collection nearly doubles to Rs 30K crore in July

The first tax returns under the new GST regime can be filed from tomorrow and the facility will remain open till August 20 in GSTR 3B form.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 19:10

New Delhi: The collections from customs duty and IGST from imports post implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has almost doubled to Rs 30,000 crore in July, a senior government official said.

The revenue collected include those on account of customs duty, Integrated-GST (IGST) from imports, Countervailing Duty (CVD), special addition duty (SAD) and cess collection on imported items.

The July collections compare to indirect tax collection of over Rs 16,000 crore of the same month of 2016.

GST, which subsumed more than a dozen central and state levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT, was implemented from July 1.

However, the tax revenues which will come on account of Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST) will be known only after domestic manufacturers, dealers and traders file their tax returns.

Over 71.30 lakh excise, service tax and VAT payers have migrated to the GSTN portal with 13 lakh fresh registrations.

The first tax returns under the new GST regime can be filed from tomorrow and the facility will remain open till August 20 in GSTR 3B form.

The final GST returns for July will have to be filed by the businesses by September 5.

TAGS

Goods and Services Tax (GST)GSTIntegrated-GST (IGST)Countervailing Duty (CVD)Special addition duty (SAD)Central GST (CGST)State GST (SGST)

From Zee News

Reforms have no finishing line: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Reforms have no finishing line: Arun Jaitley

Gold price rebounds by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rebounds by Rs 190 to Rs 29,620 per 10 grams

Forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion
Markets

Forex reserves surge to record $392.86 billion

Economy

GST rollout smooth; officials maintaining constant watch: G...

Rupee holds 2-year high, gains 11 paise to 63.58 Vs USD
Markets

Rupee holds 2-year high, gains 11 paise to 63.58 Vs USD

IOC to buy up to 50 % stake in Mundra LNG terminal
Companies

IOC to buy up to 50 % stake in Mundra LNG terminal

Snapdeal exit saga continues as two more senior executives resign
Companies

Snapdeal exit saga continues as two more senior executives...

This &#039;smart&#039; case lets you enjoy Android on your iPhone
Technology

This 'smart' case lets you enjoy Android on your...

Last date to file ITR: Tax offices to remain open on August 5
Personal Finance

Last date to file ITR: Tax offices to remain open on August...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video