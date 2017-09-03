close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cyber attacks can derail India from projected growth: Report

Citing rise in digital payments and projected growth of India's digital economy to USD 1 trillion in next 5-7 years from USD 270 billion at present, the report said that the growth is opening up gaps which can be exploited by the adversaries.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 13:46
Cyber attacks can derail India from projected growth: Report

New Delhi: Cyber attacks in India can adversely impact India's growth and worsen relations with its neighbours, a joint Assocham PwC report said.

"Cyberattacks can deliver economic blows, derail India from its projected growth trajectory and worsen relations with our neighbours, unleashing a state of anarchy," the report released recently said.

Citing rise in digital payments and projected growth of India's digital economy to USD 1 trillion in next 5-7 years from USD 270 billion at present, the report said that the growth is opening up gaps which can be exploited by the adversaries.

"The number of incidents reported by the Indian Computer Emergency Response (CERT-In) was 27,482 till June 2017. Cyber adversaries are becoming more sophisticated and resourceful...Among more than 100 countries that were hit by WannaCry, India was the third worst affected," the report said.

The joint report has recommended government to increase focus on critical infrastructure in the country, collaborative effort from business organisations, training people even at school level and creation of indigenous tools for building secure and cyber-resilient environment in the country.

The report has suggested that government should encourage and enforce Internet service providers to provide clean Internet to citizens, which is devoid of any computer virus, botnet or distributed denial of service (DDoS) malwares.

TAGS

Cyber attacks IndiaAssochamIndia growth and developmentIndia derailed growthWannaCry IndiaCERT-In

From Zee News

Sun Pharma sees single-digit decline in revenues for FY18
Companies

Sun Pharma sees single-digit decline in revenues for FY18

Birlas enter top league with $50-billion m-cap; Tatas still on top
Companies

Birlas enter top league with $50-billion m-cap; Tatas still...

Finance Ministry writes to heads of PSU banks on consolidation
Companies

Finance Ministry writes to heads of PSU banks on consolidat...

It may take ATMs three months to dispense Rs 200 notes
Personal Finance

It may take ATMs three months to dispense Rs 200 notes

Sebi sees significant fall in pending investor complaints
Markets

Sebi sees significant fall in pending investor complaints

Surge in air travel bookings during this Diwali: Report
Companies

Surge in air travel bookings during this Diwali: Report

Global cues, rupee movement to drive Indian equity markets
Markets

Global cues, rupee movement to drive Indian equity markets

Infosys promoters offer shares worth Rs 2,038 crore for buyback
Companies

Infosys promoters offer shares worth Rs 2,038 crore for buy...

FPIs hooked to debt market, stay invested for 7th month in a row
Markets

FPIs hooked to debt market, stay invested for 7th month in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video