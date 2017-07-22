close
Deadline for filing Composition levy extended to Aug 16

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 20:29

New Delhi: Going slow on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) transition to ease concerns of businesses, the government on Saturday said it has extended the deadline for filing intimation for Composition Scheme levy up to August 16.

The last date for filing of intimation form (GST CMP-01) for Composition levy was July 21. 

"With a view to ease the compliance burden of provisionally migrated small taxpayers opting to pay tax under the Composition scheme, it has been decided to extend the time limit for filing intimation for Composition levy up to August 16," Finance Ministry said in a statement. 

The government is mindful of the concerns of tax payers, especially the small taxpayers, arising from transition to the GST regime from July 1, it said. 

Similarly, the taxpayers who were provisionally migrated by virtue of being registered under the existing laws, but who are no longer required to be registered under GST, the period of applying for cancellation of registration has been extended up to September 30.

