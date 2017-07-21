close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Deadline for GST composition scheme extended till Aug 16

To opt for composition scheme, the taxpayer needs to log into his account at the GST Portal www.Gst.Gov.In and select 'Application to opt for the Composition Scheme' under 'Services' menu. They have to fill up the Form GST CMP-01 to opt for the scheme.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 19:58
Deadline for GST composition scheme extended till Aug 16

New Delhi: The government on Friday extended the deadline for small businesses to opt for the composition scheme in the GST regime by nearly four weeks to August 16.

Small businesses with turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh earlier had time till today to opt for the scheme in the Goods and Services Tax regime.

"The Board hereby extends the period for filing an intimation in Form GST CMP-01... Up to August 16, 2017," the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) said in an office order.

To opt for composition scheme, the taxpayer needs to log into his account at the GST Portal www.Gst.Gov.In and select 'Application to opt for the Composition Scheme' under 'Services' menu. They have to fill up the Form GST CMP-01 to opt for the scheme.

Under composition scheme, traders, manufacturers and restaurants can pay tax at 1, 2 and 5 percent, respectively.

Businesses opting for the composition scheme will see a lesser compliance burden as they will have to file returns only once in a quarter as against monthly returns to be filed by other businesses.

There are over 70 lakh excise, VAT and service taxpayers who have migrated to the GSTN portal for filing returns in the GST regime which kicked in from July 1.

Besides, there are over 8 lakh new taxpayers who have registered on the portal. These new registered taxpayers can opt for the composition scheme at the time of registration.

TAGS

GST regimeGSTGSTN portalForm GST CMP-01Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC)GST Portal www.Gst.Gov.In

From Zee News

Ambani scions Akash, Isha debut before RIL shareholders
Companies

Ambani scions Akash, Isha debut before RIL shareholders

Arun Jaitley launches pension plan for senior citizens with 8% assured return
Personal Finance

Arun Jaitley launches pension plan for senior citizens with...

NSE asks trading members to upload GSTIN by July 25
Markets

NSE asks trading members to upload GSTIN by July 25

Yamaha Motor unveils Scooter boutique
Companies

Yamaha Motor unveils Scooter boutique

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani’s full speech at the company&#039;s 40th Annual General Meeting
Companies

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani’s full speech at the company...

I-T dept detects Rs 19,000 crore black money in ICIJ, HSBC cases
Economy

I-T dept detects Rs 19,000 crore black money in ICIJ, HSBC...

Companies

Arun Jaitley introduces bill to repeal SBI Subsidiary Banks...

Telecom stocks fall up to 3% after introduction of Jio phone
Markets

Telecom stocks fall up to 3% after introduction of Jio pho...

RIL net profit jumped 10,000-fold in 40 years: Mukesh Ambani
Companies

RIL net profit jumped 10,000-fold in 40 years: Mukesh Amban...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video