Deadline to file GSTR-3B return expiring on Tuesday: All you need to know

New Delhi: The last date for filing GSTR-3B for the month of February is expiring on Tuesday (March 20), as per a Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) notification.

Here is all you need to know about GSTR-3B return filing:

What is GSTR-3B

It is mandatory for every business registered under GST to file GSTR-3B return. For businesses with multiple GSTNs, separate GSTR-3B has to be filed for every GSTN. Registered businesses will mandatorily have to file for GSTR-3B even if they have nil transactions during the month.

What is the due date for filing GSTR-3B returns

The due date for filing initial GSTR-3B returns for a month is the 20th of the subsequent month. For example, March GSTR-3B returns last date will fall on April 20; April GSTR-3B returns last date will fall on May 20 and so on.

Who does not need to file GSTR-3B

Individuals such as - Input Service Distributors, Composition Dealers, Suppliers of online information and database access or retrieval services are not requited to file GSTR-3B.

GSTR-3B filing process Simplified

The GST Network has simplified filing of sales return form 3B whereby businesses will now be able to see input tax credit balance on the return forms.

All information required have been placed at one place for the taxpayer filing the return. The current balance of ITC and Cash registers are shown on the top of the screen, below which tax head-wise liability, suggested best way to utilize ITC and the balance amount to be paid in cash are shown in a single view of a table.

Changes in challan preparation

Changes have been made in the way challan is to be prepared for making payment in cash. Earlier, the challan had to be manually filled with the amount to be paid in cash. "Now the challan gets prepared with cash amount required to be paid after taking into account the balance available in cash ledger and suggested utilisation of ITC in the table, with a click of a button," GSTN said.

How to file GSTR-3B

Businesses can log on to this site for guided information on filling Form GSTR-3B.