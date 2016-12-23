Delhi airport to restart stamping cabin bag tags as trial run ends
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:59
New Delhi: As the one-week trial comes to an end, Indira Gandhi International Airport will restart with stamping cabin bag tags from Friday. Now the passengers will have to get their baggage stamped as the period before trial-run, as per a report in Hindustan Times.
The report further adds that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will begin with the trail-run once again from December 26.
This trial run will be next conducted at Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum and Kochi airport.
First Published: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:59
